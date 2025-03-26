Boom! Ocean City Scratch Off Lottery Ticket Hits for $50K!
Cash me out! I hit a scratch-off ticket for $50,000!
Imagine hitting an instant lottery ticket for $50,000!
That's what happened to one lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a ticket in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Their ticket is worth a cool $50,000!
Lucky ticket bought in Ocean City
New Jersey Lottery officials say a $50,000 Loaded ticket was purchased at La Authentica Mexiacan Gril and Deli in Ocean City recently.
It's not known who purchased the ticket, and lottery officials aren't saying if the ticket has been cashed in as of yet.
22 prizes of $10,000 or more have been won in New Jersey lottery games in the last week, but that was the only big ticket purchased in Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties.
In Camden County, winning tickets were sold in Pennsauken ($50,000 Powerball) and in Sicklerville ($50,000 Powerball)
In Ocean County, a winning $250,000 Crosswords instant ticket was purchased in Toms River.
New twist coming to Mega Millions
In New Jersey and other states, the Mega Millions game is changing.
Tickets, instead of starting at $2 each, will now start at $5.
Mega Millions officials claim there will be larger and faster-growing jackpots. The odds of winning will also improve.
The changes will be taking place in April, debuting with the April 4th drawing.
Good luck, New Jersey!
SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery
