These are unprecedented times we're living in.

Atlantic City International Airport will, for the first time ever, have three different airlines flying regularly scheduled flights in and out of the airport.

Atlantic City International Airport Welcomes Third Airline to the Party

Here they grow again!

Just last year, Spirit Airlines was the only regularly scheduled passenger service flying in and out of the airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.

At the end of 2025, Allegiant Airlines started service to and from Atlantic City International Airport.

Now, airport and airlines officials have announced that Breeze Airways will also provide service at the airport. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at the airport.

(We should mention, American Airlines provides a connecting service to and from the airport as well. American's service, though, is a bus service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia Airport.)

Welcome Breeze Airways to Atlantic City

Breeze Airways will begin service in Atlantic City in May. Already, you can go on their website and book your flights to and from Atlantic City. Right now, destinations are show from Atlantic City to Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida. Introductory fares are advertised for just $39.

The Charleston and Raleigh/Durham flights are the first flights available from ACY in a long time that aren't to Florida.

Spirit Airlines currently has these destinations avaible from ACY: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Tampa.

Allegiant customers can fly from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Punta Gorda, and St. Petersburg.

