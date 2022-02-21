Don't let the lyrics or storyline confuse you, Brett Young and his wife Taylor are still going strong after nearly four years of marriage. However, that didn't stop the country star from enlisting Mrs. Young to star in his latest music video for — brace yourself — a breakup song.

The "You Didn't" video shows Young being haunted by visions of his former flame, played by Taylor. The "Mercy" singer attempts to numb his pain in various ways, but nothing seems to work, as he sees her all around the home they once shared. She's combing her hair in the bedroom, pouring him a cup of coffee in the kitchen and brushing her teeth next to him in the bathroom.

Finally, defeated, Young returns to bed, holding tightly to a photo of the two of them.

"You Didn't" is the second single from his Weekends Look a Little Different These Days album, which was released last June. The album also produced "Lady," which was inspired by Taylor and their one daughter at the time, Presley. Young and his wife were married on Nov. 3, 2018 after knowing each other for 10 years. They have two daughters, Presley, 2, and Rowan, 7 months.

In addition "Lady," Young also wrote a children's book as a love letter to his daughter. Love You, Little Lady details his experiences of becoming a father for the first time. The book was published Aug. 24, 2021.