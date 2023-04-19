🔴 Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz turned down a plea deal for a year in prison

🔴 If they go to trial and are found guilty, they face 10 years in prison

🔴 All of the 180 dogs found in the Brick house have been adopted

BRICK — The two women found with 180 dogs and cats living in filth at their home rejected a plea deal from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The deal as reported by the Asbury Park Press and News 12 New Jersey would sentence Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nyczbe to 364 days in the Ocean County jail and to community service in exchange for guilty pleas on two counts of animal cruelty and child neglect.

Instead, the woman who ran what they called the “Crazy Ladies Sanctuary” will take their chances on whether or not a grand jury decides to indict them. If the case then goes to trial and a jury finds them guilty, they could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison.

Glenn Kassman, the attorney representing Lonczak, confirmed that both women rejected the plea deal. He did not disclose a reason why.

Police and animal rescue workers wearing hazmat suits removed the animals from the home on Dec. 3 and took them to the Ocean County Animal Shelter where the animals were examined and put up for adoption.

Lonczak’s 16-year-old daughter also lived at the house and was removed from the home by New Jersey's Child Protection and Permanency

Dogs removed from squalor inside Brick Township home Dogs removed from squalor inside Brick Township home (Ocean County Health Department) loading...

Two reunions

One potential issue that could come up during a trial is where the dogs came from. Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Becker said during the Lonczak and Nycz's detention hearing on Dec. 9 that he has received calls from Florida, Georgia and North Carolina about animals that came from their respective states to the home in Brick.

A New Jersey family was reunited with a collie named Rocky who was rescued from the house.

A family from Tennessee drove 11 nonstop hours to reunite with their bloodhound named Daisy after hearing about the house.

"When they found out that Daisy was up here in New Jersey they were completely surprised. They don't know how the pet made that journey all the way up here. But it did and after getting in touch with them and showing proof of ownership through rabies, vaccine records and licensing and vet records we were able to make that reclaim happen and reunite Daisy with their with their family," Ocean County Public Health Co-ordinator Brian Lippai told New Jersey 101.5.

Rocky the collie is reunited with his family at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson Rocky the collie is reunited with his family at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson (Ocean County Health Department) loading...

