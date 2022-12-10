A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries.

This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial.

The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly beat" and threw a man down two flights of stairs that connected to an apartment located at Clark's address.

The man suffered,

Traumatic brain injury

Ear lobe laceration

Lens dislocation and subluxation

Retrobulbar hemorrhage

Facial trauma

Injury of thyroid gland

Avulsion fracture of a tooth

