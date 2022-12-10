Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury

A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries.

This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial.

The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly beat" and threw a man down two flights of stairs that connected to an apartment located at Clark's address.

The man suffered,

  • Traumatic brain injury
  • Ear lobe laceration
  • Lens dislocation and subluxation
  • Retrobulbar hemorrhage
  • Facial trauma
  • Injury of thyroid gland
  • Avulsion fracture of a tooth

