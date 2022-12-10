Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries.
This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial.
The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly beat" and threw a man down two flights of stairs that connected to an apartment located at Clark's address.
The man suffered,
- Traumatic brain injury
- Ear lobe laceration
- Lens dislocation and subluxation
- Retrobulbar hemorrhage
- Facial trauma
- Injury of thyroid gland
- Avulsion fracture of a tooth