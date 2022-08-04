Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."

Authorities were able to identify Dunn as a suspect after they received tips following a post on Facebook.

Dunn has been charged with fourth-degree theft of movable property. He was released on a summons pending a first appearance in court.

Police did not indicate how much money was in the register.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Top 17 Candy Shops at the Jersey Shore If you have to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a bunch of candy shops up and down the Jersey Shore, many dating back over a century.