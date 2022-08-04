Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month.
According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Authorities were able to identify Dunn as a suspect after they received tips following a post on Facebook.
Dunn has been charged with fourth-degree theft of movable property. He was released on a summons pending a first appearance in court.
Police did not indicate how much money was in the register.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.