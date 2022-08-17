So, you just bought a house in Brigantine. Are you loving it so far?

Apparently, new residents love everything about Atlantic County's beach community just north of Atlantic City except for the noisy vacationers. Can you blame them?

There was a question recently posted to a locally-based Brigantine Facebook group that asked if anything can be done about people being loud in a rental property right next door to the original poster's place of residence. That's a common occurrence all throughout the Garden State's beach towns. When you're a permanent resident, however, who happens to have small children that need to get to sleep, you can understand the unfortunate situation that's now presented a problem.

The original poster said that their family had recently moved to Brigantine full time. The house next door to theirs, however, is a rental property all year round. The question was what exactly can be done about the loud noise and partying after the island's quiet hours kick in?

In case you're not in the loop, Brigantine has generally observed the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. as quiet hours. Many people commented to let the original poster know that a city ordinance deems certain noise levels during those times punishable per the Noise Control Officer. Therefore, any partying that gets too loud within those hours is deemed a disturbance and can be reported to the police. Locals in the comments claim that once a police a police report is filed, the number of complaints is tallied until the owner is hit with some hefty fines.

Of course, nobody wants to rain on anyone's parade. We all understand that renters and vacationers come to the beach towns to have a good time. Still, when local full-time residents are trying to live their normal lives and get up for work the next day, sometimes this is the problem that arises. Luckily, there are laws in place to help resolve that problem if residents know where to look.

Sources: Facebook, Ecode360.com

