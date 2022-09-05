Authorities in Brigantine say a home healthcare aide has been charged for defrauding the 90-year-old woman that she was taking care of.

The Brigantine Police Department says an investigation began this past April when they received reports of "numerous unauthorized transactions on two debit cards" that belonged to the elderly woman.

The total loss to the victim reported to police amounted to approximately $26,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Following a four-month investigation, police say they were able to trace the unauthorized transactions as having been made by Shaquana R. Lyle of Irvington, NJ, who was the victim's home health aide.

Get our free mobile app

Charges filed

Lyle has been charged with two counts of credit card theft, two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards, and two counts of theft.

Police say the organization that Lyle was working for cooperated fully in this investigation and the information they uncovered has been sent to the state for review for potential action against Lyle's nursing/homemaker license.

Are you a victim?

If you or a loved one have been the victim of elder fraud, theft, or other crimes, you are encouraged to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received.