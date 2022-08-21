Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city.

According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island."

Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just getting started.

While not confirmed by police, several social media posts and photos sent to us indicate the flyers were anti-Semetic in nature.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or if you have spotted any derogatory flyers, you are asked to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

