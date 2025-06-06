The secret is MOST DEFINITELY out!

It was once South Jersey’s most underrated beach town. Not anymore, that’s for sure.

People now come from all over enjoy a week at the beach with a B!

What was once one of the South Jersey coast’s best kept secrets is becoming one of the most bought-up beach towns in NJ.

South Jersey’s FORMERLY Underrated Beach Town

The sleepy of town of Brigantine was once a more year-round residential areas. Now, more and more people are buying up the little ranchers and bungalows and putting up multi-million dollar shore homes.

The charm of Brigantine rests with the locals and their passion for their little slice of heaven just north of Atlantic City.

When I lived there, I considered it the best of both worlds. You have the excitement of Atlantic City, Ventnor, and Margate just a short drive away, yet the relaxation and chill atmosphere you can’t wait to get home to after a fun night out.

Brigantine’s For The Family

With more and more people discovering the quaint and family-friendly atmosphere that Brigantine has to offer, the town is now certainly a force to reckoned with when compared to the other ones surrounding it.

It’s got some stake in the game now.

Brigantine has so many awesome things to do like Shark Park for the kids, the Brigantine farmers market, Marine Mammal Stranding Center, and even a mini golf course at the community center.

Not to mention the fact that it’s just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Atlantic City.

If you haven’t been to Brigantine in a while, make sure you make a day of it this summer to see how much it’s changed.

