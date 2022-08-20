The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021.

Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.

An investigation revealed that Huynh's, "use of numerous drugs caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle."

Huynh was taken into custody without incident earlier this week and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a motor vehicle causing the death of Salgado in addition to reckless and careless driving.

This crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Brigantine Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

