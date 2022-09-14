The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021.

[A] subsequent investigation revealed that [the] defendant’s use of numerous drugs caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle.

The prosecutor's office says vehicular homicide is a second-degree offense whereby the defendant, "recklessly operated a motor vehicle causing the death of Hector Salgado."

If convicted, Huynh faces up to a decade in state prison.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Brigantine Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

