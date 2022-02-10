Brigantine Pub Closing After 31 Years; What’s Next in This Spot?

Time is winding down at a longtime Brigantine business as the St. George's Pub makes plans to close next week. What remains unclear is what type of establishment will follow in that location.

Jim Fowler, 71, the owner of the Irish-themed St. George's Pub, in the Harbor Beach Boulevard shopping center, told the Press of Atlantic City he is retiring and closing the restaurant and bar where he has worked for 31 years. Fowler has owned St. George's Pub since 2006.

He told the Press of Atlantic City that the last two years of owning a bar during the uncertainty of the pandemic made his decision to sell the business much easier.

"I didn't know if they (government) were going to let me reopen or not. Didn't know for how long, or didn't know how long the hours were going to be."

"We didn't really want to sell," Fowler said, "but what are you going to do?"

St.George's Pub is popular with the locals and gets a good crowd during football season. The atmosphere is laid-back, the fried, beer-battered fish sandwiches are a favorite, as are the karaoke and bingo nights.

When it comes to what the new owners of the business have in mind, Fowler seems uncertain. The new owners plan to keep the business as a restaurant, but that is all he has been told.

The St. George's Pub will throw a retirement and farewell party on Tuesday, Feb 15th. The new ownership is expected to make renovations and reopen sometime in March.

