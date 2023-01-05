Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!

Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."

Just over a week later and the seal is resting in the Intensive Car Unit at the center, in Brigantine. She's eating well, responding to treatment, and a wound is healing. Hopefully, at some point, she'll be reintroduced to the ocean.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has become an integral part of life at the New Jersey Shore. The center has been in operation since 1978. The founder and longime director of the center, Bob Bob Schoelkopf just recently retired after over 50 years of working and saving marine mammals.

