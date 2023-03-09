What Happened?? BurgerFi in Cherry Hill NJ Suddenly Closes After Only 6 Months!

Bad news for BurgerFi lovers in Cherry Hill.

According to South Jersey locals on Facebook, the BurgerFi in Cherry Hill, located at 1584 Kings Highway in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center, has permanently closed after only 6 months!

They created a lot of buzz before their grand opening in October 2022. The chain location was locally owned and employed. Everything seemed to be going well until all of a sudden early this month, they were no longer listed on Google. Locals were left scratching their heads, as there was no prior announcement or statement before the permanent closure.

So what happened? Some insiders on Facebook groups such as "South Jersey Food Scene" and "What's Up in Cherry Hill" seem to have gotten the scoop from the franchisees/employees. According to insiders, they were forced to close due to financial difficulties incurred by constructions costs and delays. (You may remember that it took several months for the restaurant to open.) Although the restaurant was profitable, money kept going toward debts owed from the construction process.

Sad to see another locally owned business close, especially as early as this one did. Several on Facebook shared their disappointment via comments:

"They took so much time to open. Had to spend a ton of money just getting open. Very unfortunate. Hopefully they made the decision early enough."

"That's a shame. I feel bad for any small business who goes out of business."

"I just got a coupon in the mail this week! I was going to give it a try. That's sad it closed so fast!"

"Praying for the owner. Small businesses are really hard."

This is such a bummer. Hopefully the owners and employees will bounce back!

