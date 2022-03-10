Authorities say charges have been filed against a man from Camden County in connection to a crash in Winslow Township last November that claimed the life of a high school principal from Pennsylvania.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 54-year-old Azuka Ossai of Pine Hill was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly for causing the death of 51-year-old Sean Hughes of Harleysville, PA.

Ossai was also charged with fourth-degree assault by auto.

Police say on the morning of November 13th, officers responded to a crash involving a Mercedes SUV and a Ford SUV at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hay Street in Winslow Township.

Hughes, the principal at Lower Merion High School just outside of Philadelphia, who was driving the Ford SUV, sustained serious injuries and died that day. His 13-year-old son, Nolan, who was a passenger in that vehicle, also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

MacAulay's office says, "an investigation determined Ossai, who was operating the Mercedes SVU [sic], went through a stop sign without stopping and crashed into the Ford SUV. Ossai was also traveling above the posted speed limit."

After the accident, Lower Merion Schools Superintendent Khalid Mumin said in a statement to The Courier-Post, "Everyone is shocked and heartbroken. It is hard for anyone to imagine Lower Merion High School without Mr. Hughes at the helm."

Ossai was processed and released pending court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

