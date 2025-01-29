A teenager in South Jersey is in trouble with the law for allegedly making threats against a school.

The Winslow Township Police Department says on Monday, January 27th, they were made aware of threatening social media posts towards Winslow Twp. Middle School students and staff.

School officials were immediately notified and additional officers were assigned to schools across the municipality as a precaution.

An investigation by police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office resulted in a 13-year-old from Sicklerville being identified as the person responsible for the threats.

That unidentified teenager has been charged with false public alarm and terroristic threats.

Authorities say at no point were students, staff, or the community in any immediate danger.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

