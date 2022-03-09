A man from Merchantville, Camden County, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a man in the face outside of a pub this past weekend.

42-year-old Carl Young has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and related weapons offenses.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says around 3:00 last Sunday morning, officers responded to Bryson’s Pub in the 3400 block of Cove Road in Pennsauken for reports of a shooting.

An investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old man from Merchantville, was shot once in the face by Young after an argument between the two in the parking lot, according to authorities.

Bryson's Pub - Photo: Google Maps Bryson's Pub - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

MacAulay says Young fled the scene on foot but was later arrested and the gun that was used was recovered.

Get our free mobile app

Young remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!