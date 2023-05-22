This Chicken Wing Joint Coming to South Jersey Will Have You Licking Your Fingers!

Ready to try some wonderful wings in South Jersey?

Whether you like them spicy, sweet, tangy, garlicky, saucy or crunchy, you can't go wrong with a flavorful, chicken wing that'll have you licking your fingers and cleaning the bone!

Chicken wings on baking sheet Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Taylor Wings is about to open a new chicken wing spot in Merchantville, New Jersey, according to South Jersey Food Scene. They'll be opening at 177 S. Centre Street in the Trellis Shopping Plaza, right behind Robertito’s Cuisine.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They'll officially open for business at their new brick and mortar location on June 11th, according to Google! Their grand opening will be held from 12pm - 5pm. According to their Instagram page, they'll be offering take out only.

Thee are truly some specialty wings! Homemade with 17 different delicious flavors chicken wings, fit for meat lovers and vegetarians to enjoy! They offer meat and vegan meatless options!

Among the meatless options are scrumptious cauliflower wings, according to their Instagram page:

"The cauliflower wings are coated with seasoned flour and deep-fried to perfection. The breading adds a crisp coating or crust to the exterior of the cauliflower while retaining the texture of the cauliflower."

This is definitely a must try if you love exploring different flavors of chicken wings. These garlic parmesan ones look mouth-watering.

If you live in the area, be sure to check them out when they open! In the meantime, go ahead and give them a follow on their Instagram page @taylor__wings.

Mercer County Demands Guy Fieri Feature These Restaurants On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri has to do a food tour of Mercer County, NJ and stop at these places!