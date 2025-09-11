A Camden family is facing serious charges following the grim murder and dismemberment of a man from Deptford.

48-year-old Harold Miller Jr was reported missing on June 14, and what started as a missing person’s case wound up escalating into a full-blown homicide investigation with three arrests.

41-year-old Everton Thomas is charged with first-degree murder. His wife, Sherrie Parker, and their son, 22-year-old Deshawn Thomas, are also facing second-degree charges for the desecration of human remains and tampering with evidence.

The Case Unfolds

The investigation, led by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police Department, pieced together a chilling timeline of the crime.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, surveillance footage from June 12 allegedly shows Miller entering the Thomas residence in Camden, with the sound of a single gunshot heard shortly after. Miller was never seen leaving.

Video evidence shows Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas purchasing a chainsaw and other supplies AFTER Miller entered the house and never left. Later, Everton and Deshawn were allegedly seen making trips to a dumpster with containers and trash bags. DNA from bloodstains later confirmed Miller's presence in the home.

What’s Next?

Everton Thomas, who initially fled to Canada, was arrested in New York on September 8th and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey. His wife and son were taken into custody in Camden.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re urged to reach out HERE.

