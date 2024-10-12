A man from Camden has been convicted of shooting a man in his back and killing him in 2018.

After a 5-week-long jury trial, 44-year-old Shomari Kinard was found guilty of the following charges:

First-degree murder

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says just after 8:00 on the night of May 10th, 2018, Kinard shot 25-year-old Nuquan Reddick seven times in his back outside of the Greattown Grocery and Deli store at Louis and Morton Streets in Camden.

Greattown Grocery and Deli store at Louis and Morton Streets in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Reddick succumbed to his injuries two months later.

Detectives with the prosecutor’s office identified Kinard as the shooter via surveillance video, witness statements, and cell phone data.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 10th.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy and Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Masi of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was investigated by Sergeant James Brining of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Sergeant Frank Cardoso of the Camden County Police Department.