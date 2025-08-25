Who doesn't love Cape May?

(Everyone loves Cape May!)

An expert travel publication is out with a list of Beach Towns That Are Better in the Fall, and Cape May, New Jersey, enjoys a mention, alongside towns like Nantucket, Kennebunkport, Newport, and Rehoboth.

Cape May is Wonderful in the Fall

Conde Nast Traveler says Cape May is a great place to visit in the fall: "With its Victorian-style homes and ghost-occupied hotels, Cape May can be pretty spooky in the off-season—but in a good way."

Editors point out some of the special events in the city, cheaper hotel rates, and the migrating birds that pass through the area.

Cape May in the fall is fantastic!

Fun Fall Events in Cape May

As rates lower - and the parking meters go on vacation, Cape May is great in the fall! You'll encounter less traffic - and fewer people. The ocean water is still relatively warm, and the air temperatures are more bearable.

Here are some fall events in Cape May, according to capemay.com:

September 11 -14: Fall Sidewalk Sales on the Washington Street Mall

September 21 -22: Cold Springs Village Presents Railways, Collectibles, and Craft Show

October 10 -13: Victorian Weekend

October 11: Lima Bean Festival

Many more events can be found in the area throughout the fall season. Fall is also a great time to hit local restaurants, breweries, and wineries. You'll also find some ghost tours if you're brave enough.

SOURCE: Conde Nast Traveler

