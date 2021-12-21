Cape May NJ: A Charming Seaside Town Beckoning You Back to the 1800s

Admit it. We live in a pretty cool place here in South Jersey.

One of the coolest parts of our area is the City of Cape May.

Cape May has been called out as one of the "30 Most Fascinating Places That Seem Stuck in Time."

It's an article that appears on the website, Far & Wide.

The article lists 30 different places in the world that take you back in time - and Cape May is right on the list. According to the editors:

"This charming seaside town located on the southern tip of New Jersey is home to over 600 gorgeous Victorian buildings (the second largest collection in the U.S. after San Francisco). These well-preserved beauties feature the finest gables, gingerbread trim and turrets, making you feel transported back to the 1800s.

Though the beach may tempt you to come in the summer, the best time to visit Cape May is in the fall. You’ll find fewer crowds, a crisp breeze and loads of Halloween-themed events like ghost tours and murder mystery dinners. And some of those pretty houses must be haunted, right?"

Seem like a pretty accurate description to us, right?

Among the other cities mentioned in the article are Cooperstown, New York, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Havana, Cuba, Williamsburg, Virginia, and Pompeii, Italy.

One more quote from the article:

"In today’s fast-paced world it’s easy to dream of stopping time to catch our breaths or, better yet, hopping in a time machine and journeying back to an era where life was a bit less hectic. While that technology doesn’t exist (yet), there are many places throughout the world (including several in the United States) that feel frozen in the past."

Congratulations to one of the coolest places in South Jersey, "our" Cape May!

