Cape May Zoo’s Adorable New Resident is a Rock Star

Can you believe how absolutely adorable the new red panda at the Cape May Zoo is?

Take a good, long look at the cover photo and tell me if you think he resembles any famous rock stars because he is named after one.

The new panda in the red panda habitat is named David Bowie. As in Ziggy Stardust, the thin White Duke, Major Tom, and Aladdin Sane. There's no explanation for his name, but perhaps he carries a good tune.

According to a welcome post on the Cape May Zoo's Facebook page, David Bowie is a 3-year old who joined Luna in the red panda habitat last week after Benjamin the red panda left to join his new mate at another zoo.

David Bowie's zookeepers say he is laid-back, sweet, shy, but curious! He is eager to please during his training sessions and is a fast learner. He even learned right away to give Luna her space!

The hope is that David Bowie will create a romantic spark with Luna to bring a baby red panda into the zoo's neighborhood.

The red panda is native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They are listed as endangered because the wild population is estimated to have fewer than 10,000 mature individuals and continues to decline due to habitat loss and poaching.

Cape May Zoo is counting on David Bowie to make some Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes in those population numbers.

The zoo called on Buddy the elf to introduce David Bowie as the newest resident of the zoo community.

Cape May Zoo is open daily from 10 am - 3:30 pm every day except Christmas. Admission is free, but your donation is graciously accepted.

