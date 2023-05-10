Cash No Longer Accepted For Parking In Stone Harbor, NJ

It's warm and sunny days that get us all so hyped up and ready for the summer sunshine.

It won't be long now until we're basking in the sun with our toes in the sand on our favorite beaches along the Jersey shore. While it may be exciting to think about all the relaxation you're about to enjoy on the beach, if you frequent the town of Stone Harbor during the summer, you might want to take note about this one specific, yet important change. It definitely won't make for a relaxing day if you're caught unaware.

Before heading into Stone Harbor for your summer beach days, you might want to make note of the changes that have been issued for the parking situation down there. Before, cash was an acceptable form of payment for the meters and machines. Now, you'll have to pay for parking with a new app that the town has chosen to use to handle all of that.

It's called ParkMobile. You download it to your phone and follow the instructions to pay with your card. You can also pay over the phone if you choose not to download the app.

Most spots in Stone Harbor are priced at $1.00 per hour. There's a time limit, though. You can only have that spot for up to four hours. Guess that means you can't sit on the beach from 9a-4p. You can, however, park in the lot between 93rd and 94th Streets off of Second Avenue for free. That one's not too far from downtown, but it is a little bit of a hike to the beach, though.

For more information regarding Stone Harbor's new parking payment method, click HERE.

Source: StoneHarborNJ.org

