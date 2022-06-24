Charges have been filed, again, against a man who was shot by police in front of a store in Absecon last month.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Jalial Whitted of Absecon is facing unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges in connection to the incident on May 24th.

It was on that morning that officers with the Absecon and Pleasantville Police Departments responded to the 700 block of New Road in Absecon for a report of a man with a gun at a Dollar General store. While inside, police say Whitted discharged at least one round; those inside fled.

Authorities say Whitted, who was by then outside of the store, refused commands from officers to drop his weapon; when he made a move for it, he was shot by police.

Police say they recovered a loaded gun from the suspect at the scene.

Charges initially dropped

Whitted was initially facing similar charges, however, they were dropped through an administrative dismissal by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to The Press of Atlantic City, citing Atlantic County Judicial Clerk Karen Ruberts.

Family claims mental health issues

Shortly after the shooting, Whitted's mother, Kim, said she had unsuccessfully sought help for her son's mental health.

Kim Whitted also said officers who handcuffed her son stepped on his bleeding leg before taking him to an ambulance.

Investigation continues

An investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office continues. They have designed the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office as the independent investigative unit.

Since the shooting, Whitted has been held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility; a detention hearing date is pending.

With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Harry Hurley, Erin Vogt, and Dan Alexander.

