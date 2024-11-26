South Jersey Farm Now Famous For Viral ‘Pie Flights’

I'm a sucker for a beer flight from any one of South Jersey's wonderful local breweries. Local cafes serve coffee or espresso flights that are equally as delicious. Never in my life, though, did I expect to hear about a pie flight.

What a genius idea. Who doesn't love some pie this time of year? It's always hard to choose which flavor you'd like to take home from your local bakery. I have to be in the mood for a specific pie flavor for me to actually want to splurge on the purchase. Having the option to try a little bit of everything solves that problem.

'Pie Flights' For Charity At NJ Farm

A local farm in Burlington County had the awesome idea to build a pie flight and donate 100% of those proceeds to charity. Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford offered a Fruit Pie Flight and Holiday Pie Flight just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For fans of berry pies, they offered a pre-set fruit pie flight that included apple, cherry, peach, apple berry, blueberry, and peach berry. The other flight was comprised of a few additional flavors: cran-apple, pecan, sweet potato, apple, pumpkin, and apple berry.

Johnson's will be donating the proceeds from the pie flights to the folks at Urban Promise. It's a charity whose mission is to support underprivileged children from Camden.

Sample Homemade Thanksgiving Pies

If you're not sure which pie you'd like to try for your holiday dessert table, why not try them all? This is the perfect way to sample holiday pies before placing your order. Keep Johnson's Corner Farm in mind for next year. The pie flights look sooo yummy.

