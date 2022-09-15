Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare

For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia.

If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.

Does the bar/attraction's website claim the destination features "a flaming hot bloody cave dripping with human remains?" Sure. But if this is your season and you're a Halloween junkie, you'll probably be down for whatever spooky fun Nightmare Before Tinsel dishes out.

There's a freaking room full of nothing but baby doll heads! There are even a bunch of dolls hanging from the ceiling! Wanna sit in a mock electric chair while catching up with friends? You can do that, too.

For spirits worth sipping on, you can play it tame with the Candy Corn cocktail for $12, or indulge in something more haunting, like the Blood Bag for $16.

And, YES, this is the same Tinsel in Philly that becomes a winter wonderland during the Christmas season. Enjoy! If you know of other Halloween-themed bars like Nightmare Before Tinsel, tip us off in the comment box below!

