Those traversing Tilton Road in Northfield will soon have two new eateries to check out.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a fan of coffee, a new coffee shop appears to be in the works at 333 Tilton Road, right across from the Tilton Road Golf Range (an armed forces recruiting center used to occupy the space). Within the past few days, signs for Cafe Bru have appeared on the building.

With a coffee cup on their sign, we're going to assume (don't attempt this level of detective work on your own!) they will be serving up everyone's favorite morning beverage and the like, although we weren't yet able to find any information online.

Cafe Bru on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Cafe Bru on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

We stopped by Tuesday morning and didn't see any signs of when they might be opening, so keep checking back for more information.

Meanwhile, practically right next door, the now-former Miami Breeze restaurant (remember when it was Subway, in front of the movie theater) will be the new Northfield location for Greens and Grains.

New location of Greens & Grains on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman New location of Greens & Grains on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Greens and Grains recently announced on Facebook that they will be moving from 1600 New Road in Northfield over to Tilton Road in the near future.

Greens and Grains specializes in plant-based and healthy foods and has several other locations in South Jersey, including Galloway and Margate.

Meanwhile, we still haven't heard much about the remodeling happening at the old Sun National Bank branch on Tilton Road.

Former Sun Bank branch on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Sun Bank branch on Tilton Road in Northfield NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

If you know what's going there, please drop me an e-mail!

30 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, grab a handful of napkins and check out these ice cream and custard stands down the shore!