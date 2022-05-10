Check Out These Two New Eateries Coming to Tilton Road in Northfield, NJ
Those traversing Tilton Road in Northfield will soon have two new eateries to check out.
If you're a fan of coffee, a new coffee shop appears to be in the works at 333 Tilton Road, right across from the Tilton Road Golf Range (an armed forces recruiting center used to occupy the space). Within the past few days, signs for Cafe Bru have appeared on the building.
With a coffee cup on their sign, we're going to assume (don't attempt this level of detective work on your own!) they will be serving up everyone's favorite morning beverage and the like, although we weren't yet able to find any information online.
We stopped by Tuesday morning and didn't see any signs of when they might be opening, so keep checking back for more information.
Meanwhile, practically right next door, the now-former Miami Breeze restaurant (remember when it was Subway, in front of the movie theater) will be the new Northfield location for Greens and Grains.
Greens and Grains recently announced on Facebook that they will be moving from 1600 New Road in Northfield over to Tilton Road in the near future.
Greens and Grains specializes in plant-based and healthy foods and has several other locations in South Jersey, including Galloway and Margate.
Meanwhile, we still haven't heard much about the remodeling happening at the old Sun National Bank branch on Tilton Road.
If you know what's going there, please drop me an e-mail!