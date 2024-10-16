The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office continues to take a no-nonsense approach to tracking down those with outstanding warrants.

The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another 29 people being taken into custody between the end of September and the beginning of this month.

Among those taken into custody:

11 people for non-payment of support totaling nearly $292,000

One person had seven warrants while another had 10

One person was wanted for terroristic threats

Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by authorities, you can contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200.

Latest arrests in Atlantic County, NJ

Sept. 27 — Dawn L. Davidson-Gonzalez, 44, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for possession of CDS and arson

Sept. 27 — Steve H. Macchione, 44, Galloway — arrested in Galloway on non-support in the amount of $29,752.49

Steve H. Macchione of Galloway NJ arrested - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Steve H. Macchione of Galloway NJ arrested - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Sept. 27 — Thomas E. Sullivan, 37, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $750

Sept. 27 — Lawrence Wright, 28, Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City

Sept. 30 — Brittney M. Bradley, 31, Estell Manor — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for robbery and a municipal warrant issued by Evesham in the amount of $2,500

Sept. 30 — Blake Nuttall, 21, Northfield — arrested in Hamilton on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central

Sept. 30 — Julio Rivera, 62, Atlantic City — arrested in Galloway on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $2,500

Atlantic City Skyline - Photo Townsquare Media South Jersey Atlantic City Skyline - Photo Townsquare Media South Jersey loading...

Oct. 1 — Sheridann Lawrence, 40, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. on non-support in the amount of $21,247.78

Oct. 1 — Muhammad Newkirk, 25, Absecon — arrested in Hamilton on non-support in the amount of $10,060.65

Oct. 2 — Barry A. Baltrunas, Jr., 44, Brigantine — arrested in Brigantine on non-support in the amount of $71,905.28

Oct. 2 — Catobey C. Collier, 47, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Egg Harbor City on non-support in the amount of $26,725

Oct. 2 — Lavar L. Hands, 45, Galloway — arrested in Galloway on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Oct. 3 — Sincere J. Garrison, 21, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for burglary, criminal mischief, receiving stolen vehicle, theft; and two municipal warrants issued by Pleasantville and Atlantic City Joint totaling $2,500

Oct. 3 — Alan W. Hitchens, 50, Galloway — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $21,517.21

Oct. 3 — Patrick E. Howard, 35, Somers Point — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for theft

Oct. 3 — Tracy Stephens, 34, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Egg Harbor City on non-support in the amount of $23,536.09

Oct. 4 — Abdul Allah, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,500

Oct. 4 — Michael A. Alvarez, 42, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS

Oct. 4 — Tyshon M. Nieves, 32, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Hamilton on non-support in the amount of $15,054

Oct. 4 — Richard Norwood, 39, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $33,439

Oct. 7 — Marvin Carballeda-Perez, 40, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for terroristic threats and a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Oct. 7 — Amanda Danley, 37, Absecon — arrested in Absecon on non-support in the amount of $25,034

Oct. 7 — Krystal Espinoza, 25, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,000

Oct. 8 — Jovan Cottman, 46, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $13,563

Oct. 9 — Thamar Taylor, 43, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for robbery, burglary, possession of CDS, and theft

Oct. 10 — Tyrone G. Foster, 35, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on seven Superior Court warrants for burglary, possession of CDS, resist arrest, theft by unlawful taking, obstruction, hindering, prohibited weapons and devices; and a municipal warrant issued by Egg Harbor Twp. in the amount of $1,000

Oct. 10 — Christopher Love, 50, Philadelphia, PA — arrested in Atlantic City on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City

Oct. 10 — Michael M. McDonel, 37, Pitman — arrested in Atlantic City on ten Superior Court warrants for theft by unlawful taking, possession of CDS, credit card crime, shoplifting; and a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,505

Oct. 10 — Sean H. Williams, 56, Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $1,000

All arrests are a matter of public record; the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.