29 arrested in 14 days in Atlantic County, NJ
The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office continues to take a no-nonsense approach to tracking down those with outstanding warrants.
The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another 29 people being taken into custody between the end of September and the beginning of this month.
Among those taken into custody:
- 11 people for non-payment of support totaling nearly $292,000
- One person had seven warrants while another had 10
- One person was wanted for terroristic threats
Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by authorities, you can contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200.
Latest arrests in Atlantic County, NJ
- Sept. 27 — Dawn L. Davidson-Gonzalez, 44, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for possession of CDS and arson
- Sept. 27 — Steve H. Macchione, 44, Galloway — arrested in Galloway on non-support in the amount of $29,752.49
- Sept. 27 — Thomas E. Sullivan, 37, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $750
- Sept. 27 — Lawrence Wright, 28, Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City
- Sept. 30 — Brittney M. Bradley, 31, Estell Manor — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for robbery and a municipal warrant issued by Evesham in the amount of $2,500
- Sept. 30 — Blake Nuttall, 21, Northfield — arrested in Hamilton on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central
- Sept. 30 — Julio Rivera, 62, Atlantic City — arrested in Galloway on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $2,500
- Oct. 1 — Sheridann Lawrence, 40, Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. on non-support in the amount of $21,247.78
- Oct. 1 — Muhammad Newkirk, 25, Absecon — arrested in Hamilton on non-support in the amount of $10,060.65
- Oct. 2 — Barry A. Baltrunas, Jr., 44, Brigantine — arrested in Brigantine on non-support in the amount of $71,905.28
- Oct. 2 — Catobey C. Collier, 47, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Egg Harbor City on non-support in the amount of $26,725
- Oct. 2 — Lavar L. Hands, 45, Galloway — arrested in Galloway on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by County Central
- Oct. 3 — Sincere J. Garrison, 21, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for burglary, criminal mischief, receiving stolen vehicle, theft; and two municipal warrants issued by Pleasantville and Atlantic City Joint totaling $2,500
- Oct. 3 — Alan W. Hitchens, 50, Galloway — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $21,517.21
- Oct. 3 — Patrick E. Howard, 35, Somers Point — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for theft
- Oct. 3 — Tracy Stephens, 34, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Egg Harbor City on non-support in the amount of $23,536.09
- Oct. 4 — Abdul Allah, 32, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,500
- Oct. 4 — Michael A. Alvarez, 42, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS
- Oct. 4 — Tyshon M. Nieves, 32, Egg Harbor City — arrested in Hamilton on non-support in the amount of $15,054
- Oct. 4 — Richard Norwood, 39, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $33,439
- Oct. 7 — Marvin Carballeda-Perez, 40, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for terroristic threats and a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City
- Oct. 7 — Amanda Danley, 37, Absecon — arrested in Absecon on non-support in the amount of $25,034
- Oct. 7 — Krystal Espinoza, 25, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,000
- Oct. 8 — Jovan Cottman, 46, Pleasantville — arrested in Atlantic City on non-support in the amount of $13,563
- Oct. 9 — Thamar Taylor, 43, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on two Superior Court warrants for robbery, burglary, possession of CDS, and theft
- Oct. 10 — Tyrone G. Foster, 35, Atlantic City — arrested in Atlantic City on seven Superior Court warrants for burglary, possession of CDS, resist arrest, theft by unlawful taking, obstruction, hindering, prohibited weapons and devices; and a municipal warrant issued by Egg Harbor Twp. in the amount of $1,000
- Oct. 10 — Christopher Love, 50, Philadelphia, PA — arrested in Atlantic City on a no-bail municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City
- Oct. 10 — Michael M. McDonel, 37, Pitman — arrested in Atlantic City on ten Superior Court warrants for theft by unlawful taking, possession of CDS, credit card crime, shoplifting; and a municipal warrant issued by Atlantic City in the amount of $1,505
- Oct. 10 — Sean H. Williams, 56, Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton on a municipal warrant issued by County Central in the amount of $1,000
All arrests are a matter of public record; the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
