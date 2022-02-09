Chick-fil-A Interested in Opening Another South Jersey Location

Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich and waffle fries fast-food chain with the "Eat Mor Chiken" super fans, wants to open another South Jersey location.

Chick-fil-A is interested in adding a restaurant on West Landis Avenue in Vineland and they have filed a site plan with the city's planning board.

According to the Vineland Daily Journal, The Vineland planning board is scheduled to consider Chick-fil-A's proposal Wednesday evening for a restaurant across from Bottino's ShopRite at 121 West Landis Ave, near South Orchard Road.

The Daily Journal points out the need to get past some land-use rules, but it seems that the city is likely to approve the new Chick-fil-A location and a drive-thru lane. From what I've witnessed, they had better make that an extra-long drive-thru line.

After seeing those monster drive-thru lines, it's obvious that people like the Chick-fil-A product. It likely won't matter that there's an existing Chick-fil-A restaurant on S. Delsea Drive in Vineland that's only 4.5 miles away.

South Jersey doesn't seem to be able to get enough Chick-fil-A, and we are not alone.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index of best fast-food restaurants, in 2021, Chick-fil-A took the top title for the seventh straight year with a score of 83 out of 100.

Today, Chick-fil-A is the third-largest chain in the US by sales, growing revenue by 16.7% in 2018 to reach nearly $10.5 billion, according to Nation's Restaurant News. Only McDonald's and Starbucks brought in more money in the US, and with vastly more restaurants.

