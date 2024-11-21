Chris Janson Coming to Wildwood For Barefoot in June

Add Chris Janson to the growing lineup for the 5th Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

Janson is the latest artist to be added to the festival, which includes headliners Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, and Jordan Davis.

Chris Janson making Wildwood debut

Chris Janson will be making his first appearance at the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

The dates for the event are June 19 - 22, 2025.

Chris Janson has a string of hits under his belt, including, "Buy Me a Boat", "Fix a Drink", "Drunk Girl", "Done", and "Good Vibes." His newest hit, climbing up the charts, is "Whatcha See is Whatcha Get."

Barefoot lineup continues to grow

In addition to the above headliners, also announced for the festival are Megan Maroney, Colt Ford, Warren Zeiders, Ella Langley, and the vocal group, "Boys II Men."

More artist announcements are coming soon. All told, 40 different acts will be performing at the event.

Tickets for the festival are on sale here. A Black Friday sale is now underway, and prices will not be lower than they are now.

Last year's festival sold out, and the 2025 event is expected to do the same.

