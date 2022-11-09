Chris Stapleton won the trophy for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, beating out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

Visibly moved by the win, Stapleton used the opportunity to share his appreciation with those who have supported his career through the years.

"This is a dream every minute we get to live this," he told the crowd during his acceptance speech. "I'm evidence that dreams come true all the time, so thank you, thank you to everybody."

Get our free mobile app

Stapleton's Wednesday night win marks the second consecutive year that he has won the Male Vocalist of the Year trophy, and his sixth win in the category overall. From 2015 to 2018, the singer had a hot streak as Male Vocalist, but Combs toppled his reign for two years in 2019 and 2020.

Still, in 2022, Stapleton's steady traditionalism and consistency as a live act won the day. Together with his All-American Road Show, the singer has been one of country music's most prolific and reliable touring acts this year, and he is even the subject of a current Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit. Early in the year, he won three Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for his late 2020 project, Starting Over.

The 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were tapped as co-hosts of the show.