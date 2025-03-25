Whenever a child goes missing, it's imperative to get as many eyes as possible on the lookout within the first 24 hours. That's why you see the authorities doing anything and everything they can to get the word out when they're made aware of a missing juvenile.

It's never easy to share news like this, but it's the best way to do our part to make sure as many people are aware of the case as possible.

It's time for South Jersey to be on the lookout once again.

Missing Bridgeton, NJ, Teen Canva loading...

South Jersey's Latest Missing Juvenile

This time, we're headed to Cumberland County. The city of Bridgeton is being alerted about a 13-year-old that has been reported missing. The Bridgeton Police Department has shared a photo to social media (Facebook, to be exact) of missing Estefania Perez Ramirez.

Get our free mobile app

Truth be told, Bridgeton PD hasn't given South Jersey residents much to go on since they've revealed little to no information about the teenager. There's no explanation yet regarding why such little information has been revealed to the public. One can only assume they're sharing what they're at liberty to at the present time.

Missing persons in New Jersey - Photo: Canva Missing persons in New Jersey - Photo: Canva loading...

Here's what we know so far:

Estefania Perez Ramirez was reported missing on Tuesday, March 25th.

Ramirez was last seen in Bridgeton around 5 a.m.

No description of clothing has been provided.

That was the only information provided to the public by police during the late morning hours on Tuesday. If more useful information is discovered, surely they'll share it once it's deemed appropriate to do so.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Estefania Perez Ramirez, please don't hesitate to reach out the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033, Extension 0.

Bridgeton, NJ, Police Department Bridgeton Police Department - Canva loading...

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.