A jury has returned a guilty verdict in a 2018 shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man from Camden.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 50-year-old Jermaine Venable of Clementon was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple weapon-related charges earlier this week.

According to authorities,

"On July 18, 2018 the defendant [Venable] shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were in a parked vehicle in the area of 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden."

Venable was arrested that day just blocks from where the shooting took place.

The Courier-Post described the shooting scene as, "five shell casings, a vehicle with a shattered window and multiple bullet holes, and a blood trail to [an] intersection."

Sentencing is scheduled for April 6th.

