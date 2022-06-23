College Baseball Player From Vineland Drowns at Corsons Inlet in Ocean City NJ
OCEAN CITY — A college student from Vineland is the latest drowning victim in New Jersey after likely being caught in a riptide.
Nathaniel Figueroa, 21, on Friday was swimming at Corsons Inlet State Park in Ocean City, according to state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Caryn Shinske.
Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards attempted to perform CPR on Figueroa. He was pronounced dead at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point.
"It is believed Nathaniel may have been caught in a rip current," Shinske said. "Toxicology reports are pending."
Figueroa played outfield for Rowan College of South Jersey's Cumberland campus, according to a roster. He had just completed his freshman year.
An obituary said that Figueroa's "positive energy" and "contagious smile" will be sadly missed. It added that he will "Forever be a Duke."
The state DEP website states that while Corsons Inlet is popular for hiking and boating, swimming is prohibited.
State Park Police responded to the inlet after seeing an Ocean City fire truck arriving at the park, according to Shinske.
More than a dozen people have drowned in New Jersey oceans, lakes, pools, and other bodies of water since April.