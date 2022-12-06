What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!

That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.

Now, my next question is how often is this actually happening? That, we'll never know. Still, even if it's happening once in a blue moon, it's worth noting how disastrous that situation can get in a matter of seconds.

I'll admit, there is always a chance that a dog may yank really hard and escape an owner's grasp of the leash. That's an accident, though. It's a completely different situation. Some dogs are escape artists and can even figure out how to break free from their own yard. If that turns into a regular occurrence, then the owner has to address whatever aspect is allowing the dog to escape.

Photo by Vincent van Zalinge on Unsplash Photo by Vincent van Zalinge on Unsplash loading...

If there are more than a few instances per week of unleashed dogs running up to dogs that are on one and currently on a walk with their handlers, that could lead to disaster. The situation could turn into a scrap match or something even worse.

Bottom line: make sure your dogs are leashed WHEREVER you are walking them. Even if it's on a trail and you don't think you'll encounter any other pets, it's better to be safe than sorry, wouldn't you say?

Source: Facebook

