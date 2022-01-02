According to the Absecon Police Department, a man was critically injured when he was stabbed just 90 minutes into the new year.

Police say the altercation happened just before 1:30 early Saturday morning at the sports complex on Morton Avenue.

There, "responding officers provided life-saving measures to the victim. The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries."

Officers arrested 21-year-old William C. Clanton of Absecon at the complex. He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of weapons.

Clanton is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

