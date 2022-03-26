Cops in Camden County say a man who is registered as an offender under Megan's Law has been arrested for taking pictures of a teenage girl at a bus stop.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says the incident happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pine Glen Drive and Jarvis Road in Sicklerville.

According to authorities, the teen was walking to a bus stop and saw the defendant, later identified as 38-year-old Talal I. Aridi of Lindenwold, take pictures of her with his cell phone. She alerted an adult who confronted Aridi and managed to get a picture of his license plate.

During the investigation the defendant was located, at his place of employment, by a Gloucester Township Police Detective. Through the investigative efforts photographic evidence was located on the defendant’s cell phone pertaining to the investigation.

Aridi has been charged with one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of fourth-degree stalking, and one count of harassment (Petty Disorderly Persons Offense).

The defendant was processed and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending his first detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

