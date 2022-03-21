Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a missing teenager with autism.

16-year-old Emmanuel Rivera Bonilla was last seen in person on Sunday morning at 6:00 at his home on the 3700 block of Garfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

He was spotted on surveillance video at 4 PM that same day near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Cuthbert Boulevard in Pennsauken wearing an orange sweatshirt, red shorts, and blue sandals.

He is described as a 5’6 Hispanic teenager weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly hair.

He is known to frequent Park Avenue in Pennsauken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8545.

7:45 AM - UPDATE: Emmanuel Rivera Bonilla has been found safe.

