Cops: Suspect Tried to Abduct Girl in Maurice River

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to abduct a girl in Cumberland County late Sunday morning.

State Police have released a sketch of the suspect.

Attempted abduction in Maurice River

New Jersey State Police say the incident happened at about 11:30 am Sunday. A man attempted to abduct a girl outside of her home near the intersection of State Highway 47 and Main Street in Maurice River.

Police describe the man as white, approximately six foot tall, between 30 and 40 years of age. They say he had "light stubbly facial hair and a two-inch jagged scar on his left jawline."

The man was seen wearing a black hat, oversized black hoodie, black sweatpants, black socks, and black shoes.

If you recognize the person in the drawing, or you have other information on the incident, you're urged to contact New Jersey State Police at the Troop A Port Norris Station. The phone number is 856-785-0036.

Anonymous tips are welcomed.

No further information on the case has been made available.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police.

