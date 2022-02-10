This is one of the most unusual rash of thefts that you will ever read about. It reads like fiction. But, all of this really happened at The Auto Plaza at English Creek, in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Between January 24 - February 7, 2022, a total of five automobiles were stolen. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has multiple ongoing investigations, which have linked a prime suspect, Patrick Grenald to all of the crimes.

Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain, owner of The Auto Plaza at English Creek

On January 24, 2022, a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan was stolen.

On January 25, 2022, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

On February 4, 2022, a 2015 Nissan Ultima was stolen.

On February 5, 2022, a 2015 Chevy Malibu was also discovered stolen.

An almost identical 2015 Chevy Malibu was also stolen and recovered.

All five cars have been recovered, with varying amounts of damage; ranging from minor to substantial property damages.

“The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been incredibly professional and highly competent,” said Mayor Cain.

“[The Egg Harbor Township Police Department's] attention to detail and sense of urgency helped us to recover all five cars expeditiously,” said Mayor Cain.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Chief of Police Michael T. Hughes, Jr. stated:

On February 7, 2022, Grenald was released from the Atlantic County Jail only to be re-arrested for committing several commercial burglaries at locations near the jail in Hamilton Township. He was re-arrested and once again lodge in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Multiple ongoing investigations have linked Patrick Grenald to all of the above crimes. Charges for those crimes are forthcoming.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051 or the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.

