Authorities say a woman from Williamstown is facing charges, including DWI after she allegedly hit a construction worker on Route 42 Friday night and fled the scene.

WPVI-TV reports the crash happened around 11:30 PM on the southbound side of the 42 Freeway in Gloucester Township.

Officials say 54-year-old Tracey Everham of Williamstown hit a worker in a marked construction zone.

The unidentified worker was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Everhan has been charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

