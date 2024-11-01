Could You Fend Off a Bear in New Jersey? Many Say Yes!

Could You Fend Off a Bear in New Jersey? Many Say Yes!

Getty Images

Here's the scenario: You're walking through your yard when, out of nowhere, a bear runs over and tackles you.

Could you get away? Could you fight the bear off?

Good luck!

Getty Images
loading...

11.4% of New Jersey residents say they could beat a bear in a fight

Look at the people around you right now. If statistics are true, one out of every 9 people in New Jersey think that could take down a bear.

Have you seen 9 people in New Jersey standing together? I don't really think any of the nine could do it!

A bear! A bear!

Hard to believe. Who are these people?

Wait. They're fans of fighting, specifically the MMA.

The folks at Action Network did the survey of MMA fans and found that 1 in 9 says they could beat a bear to the death.

Most feel they'd have an easier time with other animals.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

New Jersey residents come with the confidence

When it comes to animals other than bears, New Jersey residents who answered the survey are even more sure of themselves.

Here's a look at percentages who think they could fight off other animals:

Cat 50%

Sheep  36.4%

Dog  27.3%

Raccoon  25%

Possum  22.7%

Crane  15.9%

Eagle  9.1%

Coyote 9.1%

Antelope  6.8%

Kangaroo 6.8%

Alligator  6.8%

Manatee  4.5%

Moose  4.5%

Elk   4.5%

Maybe this would be a good show in Atlantic City! People fighting animals! I'll buy the first tickets!

SOURCE: Action Network

New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters

Reports of Mountain Lions in the Garden State

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

The Taylor Swift Airbnb in Absecon

You can stay in this Taylor Swift-themed house just outside of Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Bears
Categories: Animals, Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3