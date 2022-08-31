Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall

An Atlantic City Council Member has just confirmed to us that there has been a shooting near Atlantic City Hall.

The Council Member is acquiring more details and will be reporting more information to us as it becomes available.

The shooting victim went inside City Hall after being shot.

As we file this update, the shooting victim is being attended to inside City Hall.

UPDATE 8/31/22 4:15 p.m.

We have confirmed that the shooter is a female.

It has been reported to us that the apparent shooter was face down in the Atlantic City Hall Courtyard, under Atlantic City Police attention according to one of the Atlantic City Council Members. These City Council reports have not been confirmed at this time by law enforcement.

A second Atlantic City Council Member has reported to us that the alleged shooter is an Atlantic City employee. This is also presently not confirmed.

We asked City Council sources to provide us with how many shootings have there been during the month of August 2022.

Our sources stated that they believe that there have been 12 shootings in Atlantic City during August 2022, but said they could not confirm the exact number because these statistics are not provided to them.

I asked if they are going to request them. Our sources confirmed that they will be requesting shooting statistics to be disclosed to them on a regular basis going forward.

This is a developing story. Updates as warranted.

SOURCES : Multiple Members of the Atlantic City Council.

