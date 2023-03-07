Are you ready for seafood?

I don't know about you, but seafood is my go-to during the warmer months. Summer is all about the seafood in South Jersey, so when spring's approaching, I know a bunch of my favorite summer seafood spots are getting ready to open their doors.

One of my absolute FAVORITE seafood restaurants in Atlantic County is Crabbys in Mays Landing. It's a local favorite! If you've never heard of them, they're located on Route 50 in Mays Landing.

What's great about Crabbys is you're supposed to come as you are. It doesn't matter if you've been out on the water all day or sweating from some fun in the sun. You can head to Crabbys without having to worry about what you look like. You also don't have to worry about spending an arm and leg in exchange for some really awesome seafood, either.

Locals always die a little inside when they announce that they're closing for the season. That feeling never lasts too long. Luckily for us, they've announced their opening date for the 2023 season. Believe it or not, it's coming up quick.

In a recent Facebook post, the folks over at Crabby's have announced that their kitchen will be open once again starting Friday, March 10th. You can expect a bit of a surprise inside, too. Apparently, there is work that's been done that the public has yet to see.

At the moment, you can get yourself some seafood from Thursday through Monday. Their Facebook says that they're currently looking for staff. Once they're able to hire more people, service should be able to resume on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well.

