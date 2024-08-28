Get Your Criminal Record Expunged in Several South Jersey Counties

As the saying goes, "We all make mistakes."



If your mistakes have clouded your future, there may be a way to clear everything up.

Expungement event coming up

If you live in Cumberland, Gloucester, or Salem counties, your criminal record may be able to be erased this fall.

The Office of the Cumberland County Prosecutor has announced an expungement event coming up October 24th.

If you've been convicted of a criminal offense, and paid your debt to society, you can apply to have you're record expunged, possibly clearing your slate for a better future ahead.

Imagine what a clean record can lead to. Among the advantages, you could apply for better jobs and be able to participate more fully in your community.

Steps to take

If you think you're eligible for such a program, you can get the ball rolling by calling the SJLS Centralized Intake Unit to find out if you qualify. The number is 1-800-496-4570.

After the call, if you qualify, you'll need to fill out some paperwork and schedule an appointment. If you meet the income requirements, you'll meet with a lawyer to move the process forward.

The actual "Expungement Day" will take place on October 24th.

For many, this could mean a new future.

If you still have questions, call 1-856-403-8620.

Complete information on the program can also be found on the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Facebook page.

