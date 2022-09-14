What’s Wrong With Curbside Pickup At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's wild when you actually take the time to sit back and think about just how much has changed over the past two years.

Sure, society and the way we all get things done is always evolving, but thanks to the pandemic, there is now a clear distinction of how certain things were done pre and post the world shutting down. One specific example is grocery shopping.

If you're like me, you may have only recently over the last few years began to use curbside pickup as an alternative to running into the store to grab your groceries. For whatever reason, I've come to prefer curbside pickup at ANY retailer that I frequent over actually entering the store and shopping around because it really has, believe it or not, saved me a whole bunch of money!

For me, curbside pickup has significantly reduced buying things on impulse. I only stock my cart with the essentials. So, not only am I saving myself time in the store, I'm saving tons on my grocery and household essentials bills.

Now, for those who have children, I'm more than aware that the curbside pickup is a God-send. All of my mom-friends prefer curbside pickup for obvious reasons. While there are people who say it's lazy to take advantage of it all the time, it certainly does come in handy.

Unfortunately for people who shop at the Walmart in Mays Landing, curbside pickup doesn't seem to be an option within the foreseeable future.

When trying to choose a time to pick up your goods from the Mays Landing Walmart via their website, it currently says there are no times available to choose from.

Not only does it not give you the option to select times for today, but there don't appear to be any times available through Tuesday, September 20th.

Now, whether this is a glitch in the system or the option has been suspended for curbside pickup is unclear. At this point, it looks like only time will tell what the situation is.

Let us know if you're having trouble at reserving a time for curbside pickup at your neighborhood Walmart.

