Being bitten by a radioactive spider may have given Spider-Man his supernatural powers. You eating radioactive shrimp will not give you any powers - it just might make you sick.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says possible radioactive shrimp may have been sold and Walmart, and you should not eat them.

READ MORE: Great South Jersey Summer Restaurants We Love

READ MORE: Snobbiest Towns in South Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

FDA Issues Warning About Shrimp

The FDA issued a warning on Tuesday, warning people not to eat, sell, or serve shrimp that originated from a farm in Indonesia.

They say the shrimp was packaged and sold under the Walmart Great Value brand in several states. Here is the information on the shrimp that was sold at Walmart:

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

If you have those products, throw them away; do not eat the shrimp.

Health officials say check your freezers now.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How are the Walmart shrimp radioactive?

According to the FDA, "the product appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated."

This is definitely something you want to pay attention to. The contaminants can, over time, cause cancer.

Why are you buying shrimp at Walmart?

As mentioned above, this particular shrimp product, sold at Walmart, comes from Indonesia. Why are you buying your shrimp from Indonesia, when we have an ocean full of shrimp nearby?

Next time you need shrimp - or any kind of ocean-available seafood - give a local business a try? Their products are mostly locally sourced and taste much better than anything you can buy in the frozen case of Walmart.

Try this: Go to Google and type in "fresh seafood market near me." Now, you have some great local options.

Stay away from radioactive shrimp.

SOURCE: FDA.gov

The Magnicent Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly