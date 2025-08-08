Back-to-school shopping season is here, and for many South Jersey parents, that means juggling supply lists, tight budgets, and kids who want the trendiest gear.

With the average parent expected to spend $586 per child this year (that’s a REAL statistic), it’s time to shop smart.

Honestly, with how pricey the cost of living is here in this state, how can anyone afford to NOT?

Walmart: Still the Reigning Champ

According to a recent study by CashNetUSA, Walmart tops the list for affordability.

They priced out 52 school supply essentials and found that a full list across all grade levels (elementary, middle, and high school) came to just $105.88.

That’s easily the best deal compared to other major retailers.

Easy Ways to Save Even More

If you want to trim that total even further, here are a few smart strategies:

Make a list and stick to it.

Impulse buys add up fast. Plan ahead and only grab what your child truly needs.

Take inventory before you shop.

Dig through drawers and backpacks—you’ll probably find leftover notebooks, pens, and folders from last year.

Time your trip with tax-free weekends.

New Jersey doesn’t have sales tax on school supplies from August 24 to September 2 this year. Mark your calendar.

Budget early.

Saving just $10 a month starting in spring can make a big difference come August.

Involve your kid.

Create a budget together so they understand costs and help you find deals.

DON’T Go Broke

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank.

With a little planning and a lot of list-making, South Jersey families can head into the 2024–25 school year prepared and under budget.

